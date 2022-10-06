Kind-hearted Rashmi Chattopadhyay, 41, from Parbold, has been fixing patients' smiles and confidence from the inside out at her Southport Road practice she runs with her husband David, 41, since 2010.

She was encouraged to apply for the online Probe Dental Awards 2022 by fellow colleague turned patient Claire Ackerley and was the only practitioner in the north to reach the final in the Dentist of the Year category.

Although she missed out on the top spot, the judges were impressed with her dedication to the treatment of nervous patients, and also having written a book to help people overcome their fears.

Rashmi Chattopadhyay owner of Southport Road Dental Practice in Chorley was recently named as a finalist at the Dental Awards

What is her book called?

Her book entitled: How To Make Your Fear of the Dentist Disappear - A guide to getting over your dental fear in 90 days, which she hands out to her patients, focuses on what triggers their fear in the first place.

She said: "It is lovely being acknowledged for going above and beyond to help patients.

"My book is self published which I give to patients when they come in to see me.

Rashmi with her books

"There is a big focus on nervous patients as I used to be one myself and what it is that triggers this and makes them scared in the first place, whether it be from a previously bad experience or is it a needle phobia?"

Clearly holding a passion for wanting to help her patients in every way possible Rashmi, who qualified as a dentist in 2004, is also involved in non-surgical aesthetics and has written another book called "P.S I love me - Ethical Facial Aesthetics Mindful Practice which is aimed at lifting people's confidence.

The mother to Arin, nine, and Rohan, seven, added: "I have a Diploma in Anxiety Management and Addiction Counselling which has helped me better understand how to key into this behaviour and try and help."

Rashmi Chattopadhyay was named as a finalist at the Dental Awards for Best Dentist

What is Dentophobia?

Dentophobia is a fear of the dentist. People with this specific phobia feel anxious when they think about going to the dentist or actually visit the dentist. Past negative experiences, family history or feeling a loss of control can lead to dentophobia.

What's her favourite thing about her job?

"I love seeing the transformation of a patient from being scared to walk in the room, from not being able to smile to getting the smile they have always wanted.

"It changes their life.

"Dentistry at the minute has been a casualty of Covid as it has put pressure on healthcare and this has seen a bottleneck affect so it is nice to be able to help in a way."

What's next on the agenda?