City native Lisa Brown is preparing for the launch of her second exhibition at The Larder in Lancaster Road starting on October 22.She has even been helped out by 16-year-old son Elijah, who has contibuted some of his own snaps.

What’s the inspiration?

Lisa, who works at Archbishop Temple Church of England High School, said: “I'm inspired by Preston's beautiful spots, award-winning parks, architecture, and local landmarks.

New Dawn at Deepdale by Lisa Brown

"I don't drive, so I mostly travel on foot or on my bike, and each time I go out even the same areas look different. It might be the sky as the sun is setting at the docks, or fallen leaves in Moor Park, or beautiful architecture in Avenham and Winckley Square. I try to capture an atmosphere or mood.”

"Couldn’t wait to leave”

She added: “When I was a teenager I couldn't wait to leave Preston and live in a different city. I moved away when I was 19 and when I returned a number of years later it struck me how stunning the place I had left was.

>>>Click here for information on how the Larder is trying to combat the rising cost of living

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avenham Park House in the Snow by Lisa Brown

"I'd take my young son to Avenham and Miller Park, Moor Park, and Haslam Park as often as I could and I just started photographing everything around us on a little pocket-sized camera.

"I used to work on the Larches estate, walking through Ashton Park every morning, so each day I'd take a photo of a lovely old oak tree, I caught it through the seasons. I started a blog to share my images and it just went from there.”

Lisa’s prevous exhbition featured images of Action Records, St Walburges, a black cab whizzing passed Harris Street, and the Harris School of Art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “With this exhibition, it was about finding a different collection of photographs that would work well together. I'm including a few of my images of North End's Deepdale stadium, as well as a few surprises."

Squirrel in the Snow by Lisa Brown Photography

Exhibition details

The exhibition will run from October 22 to December 3. A meet the artist event runs from 1-3pm on November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad