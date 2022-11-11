Margaret and David Cropper, 80, from Eccleston, recently marked their 60th wedding anniversary with a 26 day holiday and, as a welcome home, were greeted at the door with a letter timestamped by King Charles III. Their daughter, aptly named Elizabeth Mayor from Heapey, had applied for the congratulatory card off the Queen for the retired couple, who previously ran the former Robin Hood pub in Mawdesley for over 40 years, as a unique keepsake for their Diamond Anniversary. In another turn of events, Elizabeth's daughter Poppy, had previously written to the Queen to inform her of how much she loved the Jubilee and how she would be celebrating, only to receive a letter from the Queen two days after her death.

Elizabeth, 41, who works as coal merchant in Whittle-le-Woods, told the Post: "The letter was post marked the Friday, September 9, so it must have been one of the last letters sent out from The Queen. It makes it really special and gives us goosebumps thinking about it. We have always celebrated Royal engagements. We even won a bunting competition for a Royal Wedding display of Kate and William and we also had one of The Queen and Prince Philip.”

Margaret and David Cropper with their grand-daughter Poppy Mayor who received one of the last letters from the Queen for the Jubilee

On receiving their card from the King, David said: "It was a nice welcome home present and a very nice surprise, especially when Poppy had received a card from the Queen and now it has been passed on through the King to us. We always celebrate royal engagements and, as we were away for Margaret's 80th birthday we will be celebrating with lots of family and friends tomorrow and giving a toast to King Charles as he is doing a good job."

What's the secret to a 60 year marriage and are they looking forward to celebrating their Platinum Wedding Anniversary? David added: "We met when we were 18, got married when we were 20 and we have always worked together as a team. It's very rare we are not together. To celebrate in other 10 years would be very nice."

