Poppy Mayor, from Heapey, wrote to The Queen in June to congratulate her on her Platinum Jubilee.

On Monday the St Michael's CE High School student received a letter back.

The letter from Buckingham Palace read: "I send you my grateful thanks for your kind message on the occasion of the Seventieth Anniversary of my Accession to the Throne.

11-year-old Poppy Mayor from Heapey in Chorley received one of the last cards sent on behalf of the Queen from Buckingham Palace the day after she died

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Elizabeth R, 2022."

Poppy's mother Elizabeth, 41, told the Post: "The letter was post marked the Friday, September 9, so it must have been one of the last letters sent out from The Queen.

"It makes it really special and gives us goosebumps thinking about it."

Elizabeth, who works as a coal merchant in Whittle-le-Woods, added: "We have always celebrated Royal engagements. We even won a bunting competition for a Royal Wedding display of Kate and William and we also had one of The Queen and Prince Philip.

11-year-old Poppy Mayor from Heapey wrote to The Queen in June to congratulate her on her Platinum Jubilee. On Monday she received a letter back which was dated a day after Her Majesty's death

"For the Jubilee celebrations Poppy attended a party at a friends and then came up with the idea to write to The Queen and tell her how she celebrated it.

"She done a draught letter first as she wanted it to be perfect before sending it.”

Elizabeth said: "When we heard of The Queen's passing my other daughter Nancy, seven, said that we wouldn't be getting anything back now.

Elizabeth Mayor with her daughter Poppy received one of the last cards sent on behalf of the Queen from Buckingham Palace the day after she died

"I didn't think we would receive anything back in June as so many people would have sent cards wishing her well on the Jubilee.

"We love the Royal family. It was a pleasure to celebrate the Jubilee and Royal Weddings and to put our bunting up.

"The Queen was just very special. She was always there for everyone and a constant comfort."

"I joked with my father-in-law Norman who is a farmer that he has to wash his hands before he touches the card."

Poppy and Nancy with bunting of William and Kate

The televised State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11am.