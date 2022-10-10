He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, Santa Claus and his reindeers are coming to town and will be bringing with them the return of Chorley's Christmas light switch on, ice rink, Santa's grotto, and pantomimes.

To get the festivities started, the town’s Christmas Light Switch On event will take place on Sunday, November 20, which will also combine the popular Totally Locally Chorley, Christmas markets on the same day.

Also, get ready to put your skates on again as, part of Chorley’s Winter Wonderland the real ice rink, complete with those cute penguin buffers, will return by popular demand to the town centre on Friday, December 9, with a range of session to suit everyone.

Have you been naughty or nice? Santa Claus is getting ready to visit Chorley

The big man himself will spend weekends at the Astley Hall Coach House, for Santa visits, with tickets expected to go on sale from Friday, October 21, and the additional option to arrive in style on a land train.

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “The plans for Christmas in Chorley this year provide a range of fun and entertainment for range of ages.

“The ice rink is always popular and it’s great to have Father Christmas back up at Astley in a traditional setting, with the option of visitors arriving by the land train, which is something people regularly ask us about.”

The popular Winter Wonderland ice rink will also return

“The plans also encourage residents to stay here in Chorley and support local traders, as well as attracting visitors from outside the borough who will spend in the town and return.”

For theatre lovers, productions of Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast have also been announced for this December 10 and 17 respectively, as this year’s pantomime performances taking place at Chorley Town Hall.

Thousands of people are expected for the this year's festive lights switch on in Chorley Town centre.

This year’s special guest/s still to be announced, last year’s event saw crowds turn out in force to watch Olympic stars Holly Bradshaw and Olivia Broome turn on Chorley's Christmas lights.