A 17th century church in Chorley has reopened after undergoing months of extensive renovations costing over £200,000.

The building had been closed for nine months whilst the work took place.

Vicar Reverend Jo Smith said: "Returning is a landmark day, not just for the church family but for the whole community of Euxton."

Euxton Parish Church as recently opened its doors once more after undergoing extensive roof renovations over the past nine months

The opening day included a Celebration Service led by the Bishop of Blackburn which was his final visit to Euxton before his retirement, a picnic, a tree planting ceremony and a community open afternoon.

Through various fundraisers including a Gala Day and donations from the community, £294,500 was raised, leaving £35,500 left to find.

Substantial water ingress in the Grade 2 building, led to the building being closed for renovation works leaving an impact on the local community whose funerals, baptisms and weddings have had to take place elsewhere.

Parishioners who attended last Sunday's opening service at Euxton Parish Church

Since September 2021, the congregation continued to meet in the Church Community Centre.

Reverend Jo Smith added: “It is a lot of money to spend on a building, but Euxton Parish Church has been a place of worship in the village for over 700 years. The church will continue to be a significant and important part of the community for many more years, as a place of celebration, remembrance and thanksgiving for all that God has done and is doing.”

Reverend Jo Smith and Redrow's Chloe Gascoigne-Slater who made a donation towards the church's roof appeal