Chorley's Christmas celebrations will get underway in style this year with a brilliant festive and party atmosphere in the town centre.

With thousands of people expected to attend this year's festive lights switch on, here’s everything you need to know:

What are the timings on the night?

The event will take place on Sunday, November 19. Festivities on the main stage will kick off at 1pm with the big switch on scheduled for 5pm.

Where will it take place?

Market Street in Chorley town centre.

Who is turning on the lights?

Challenge Cup Winning, Leigh Leopards Rugby League star Josh Charnley, 32, will be doing the honours of turning the Christmas lights on for Chorley this year. He will be joined by Central Radio North West’s multi award-winning presenter, Danny Matthews, who will be hosting the festivities.

Challenge Cup Winning, Leigh Leopards Rugby League star Josh Charnley, 32, will be doing the honours of turning the Christmas lights on for Chorley

What else is happening this Christmas in Chorley?

Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market will return for another year, taking place on the same day from 10am with lots of independent traders and stalls.

The Chorley Christmas Lights Switch On stage line up in full is as follows:

1.00pm - 1.45pm: Sambafriq.

Central Radio North West’s multi award-winning presenter, Danny Matthews, who will be hosting the festivities

1.45pm - 2.15pm: Just Giorge.

2.30pm - 3.00pm: Inspire Youth Zone.

3.00pm - 3.25pm: Danny Bretherton (as seen on The Voice Kids).

3.30pm - 3.55pm: Will Edgar (finalist on The Voice Kids).

4.00pm - 4.45pm; Robbie Williams Tribute Dean Betton (as seen on Britain's Got Talent).

4.45PM - Guest speeches.

5:00pm - The Big Switch On - Josh Charnley.

Is the ice rink coming back this year?

Get your skates on this Christmas and glide, pirouette and whirl across the popular real ice rink when it returns to the town centre for the festive season as part of Chorley's Winter Wonderland on Saturday, December 9, until Sunday, January 7, 2024 (except Christmas Day). There will also be a ferris wheel, children's rides and a tipi.

Where can I find out information about tickets and prices?

For more information on all of the festivities visit checkoutchorley.com/christmas.

Where can I park?

There ia free parking on most town centre carparks on Sundays (except Flat Iron carpark) more information can be found HERE.

