15 places in and around Preston where you can visit Santa in his Grotto this Christmas 2023

Now Bonfire Night is over, attention has quickly turned to Christmas.
If you have little ones caught up in the magic of the festive season, you’re probably wondering where they can meet the main man in the run up to December 25.

We’ve compiled a list of places you might want to check out – see the pages below.

Please make sure to check booking arrangements directly with the venue.

Get planning your Christmas activities.

1. Father Christmas

Get planning your Christmas activities.

Running all weekends in December, plus December 21-23.. The experience includes a boat trip to see Santa on his island with his elves, a visit to Santa, and a gift Make your own reindeer food, decorate a wooden Christmas tree decoration and decorate a biscuit. Costs £17 per child, not including admission to Martin Mere.

2. Sail to Santa, WWT Martin Mere

A magical VR Sleigh Ride is available at Barton Grange from November 14 to December 24 priced at £6 per person. Hop on board a magical, virtual sleigh ride, flying through Lapland and around the world. In this 4D virtual reality experience, you will fly through London, over New York, and even into space. The journey lasts five minutes. There is also the chance to meet the main man from November 25 to December 24 as part of Santa's Christmas Journey. Get stuck into some festive fun with a team of merry elves who will guide you through a host of interactive activities, enjoy a flight on Santa's sleigh and meet Father Christmas himself. Price: £23 per child (2 years or over), £10 per adult.

3. Barton Grange and Flower Bowl

Meet Father Christmas at Preston Markets for free and let him know what you want for Christmas this year. As part of Preston Markets free Christmas Fun Day on December 9 there will be plenty for kids to do on the day.

4. Santa's Grotto - Preston Markets

Related topics:Preston