3 . Barton Grange and Flower Bowl

A magical VR Sleigh Ride is available at Barton Grange from November 14 to December 24 priced at £6 per person. Hop on board a magical, virtual sleigh ride, flying through Lapland and around the world. In this 4D virtual reality experience, you will fly through London, over New York, and even into space. The journey lasts five minutes. There is also the chance to meet the main man from November 25 to December 24 as part of Santa's Christmas Journey. Get stuck into some festive fun with a team of merry elves who will guide you through a host of interactive activities, enjoy a flight on Santa's sleigh and meet Father Christmas himself. Price: £23 per child (2 years or over), £10 per adult. Photo: UGC