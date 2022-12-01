Singer Kiki Deville, who is best known for her appearance on reality TV’s The Voice, has led the “Keepsake Circle” project at Derian House Children’s Hospice where bereaved families can create keepsake songs in memory of their child. Now in its second year, the project has helped a total of 20 families and sees them sharing favourite memories of their child, which are then turned into songs by Kiki and her songwriting partner Guss. A total of 10 families took part at the launch evening held at The Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors on Sunday, November 27. Mother Deborah Chapman, and her son Archie, 19, from Rossendale, took part in the songwriting sessions in memory of son and brother, Saul, who passed away aged nine - 11 months after being diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Archie’s poems about his brother were included in the poignant song called “I’ve Got You”.

Deborah said: “We were so happy when we found out we were going to be involved in the Keepsake Circle. Archie and I did it together, a mum and son thing. Saul loved music so it seemed a perfect way to celebrate everything about him. He was such a positive, happy person. When you lose someone you lock things away. It was lovely to be able to go through that process of creating a song. You just want to keep the memory of your child alive. I didn’t know what to expect but it was such a positive experience."

The songwriting sessions were also poignant for patron of Derian House Kiki, as her son Dexter was cared for at the hospice during his short life. Dexter, who was born with Zellweger Syndrome, died aged just one month and three days in 2007. Kiki said: “Like any project fuelled with emotion, it has been an immense pleasure laced with some sadness. Getting the songs right for the families is a lot of pressure - but pressure I wouldn’t change for the world. It will always be a tough project, but the rewards far outweigh the tough bits.”

Kiki, of Earby, Lancashire, describes it as “Dexter’s legacy”. She added: “This project is my chance to remember my own child Dexter, whilst filling my heart with the memories of more beautiful children that sadly, the world can never meet now. But they can get to know them, and their family and friends can remember them, through their unique songs. Being able to continue this relationship with Derian House and Derian House families is such a huge source of joy for me. It is such a special place for so many people, my family included, so working so closely to get to know more Derian families is such a privilege.”

Kiki presented with the project at the annual conference of Together for Short Lives – a charity that represents all children’s hospices across the UK - in September, and is currently in talks with other hospices with hopes to extend the project to their families.

You can buy The Keepsake Circle – Chapter Two CD at any Derian House charity shop or online www.derianhouse.co.uk/shop or on Spotify.

