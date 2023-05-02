A bar in Chorley town centre has banned under 21’s from drinking on the premises.

Bosses at The Shed, which also doubles as a music venue, said anyone under the age of 21 is now longer welcome at the Fazakerley Street establishment, blaming rowdy behaviour among youngsters and accusing some of vaping inside the premises.

However, they said the ban would be overturned for 18 to 21-year-olds known to staff. The Shed released a social media statement on Saturday (29 April) warning those under 21’s that they are no longer welcome on the premises.

The Shed in Chorley on Fazakerley Street.

The statement reads: ‘Correct, we are now an over 21 bar (unless we know you!) To be quite frank, pretty tired of a large percentage of the younger populus coming in, barely buying a drink or simply nursing a drink to watch our live music (which we pay for!), vaping everywhere.”

The Facebook post created a stir on social media, racking up over 1.5k likes and over 200 comments with the public providing a mixed reaction.

One person commented: “Those teenagers are your future customers and you’ve just ostracised them all. Luckily there are far more welcoming establishments in town. Much love!’

Another said: ‘Completely agree with this policy as a bar owner myself. End of the day, making money is the most important thing, especially the way things are currently. We now have an over 20 policy and we’ve made a lot more money since doing this.”