Rebecca Findlay, 40, from Eaves Green, who used to paint cartoons with artist grandfather Archie Findlay, 74, has carried on his creative legacy by sketching wildlife and turning them into portraits from her kitchen. She creates nature-based portraits in a bid to help endangered wildlife from becoming extinct. Entering a Sketch for Survival Competition for Endangered Species with a painting of a tiger, she was placed in the top 100 finalists. Drawing on inspiration from her separation and becoming a single parent to her sons Archie, four, and Zachary, eight, she picked the tiger as a show of strength but also to embody vulnerability. Her piece was recently exhibited at the Oxo gallery in London and then sold via an online auction.

She said: "I used a picture of a tiger in the wildlife category which I entitled 'Vulnerability in Strength'. I had actually intended to enter another work of the same subject called 'A New Strength', but this sold so I had around two weeks to create another. It came from the idea that we often perceive the tiger as a symbol of strength but the fact is that this has actually contributed to their endangered status on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. As well as obviously referring to the tiger's endangered status and vulnerability in the wild, it also felt poignant to me following my separation from my husband and being a single parent. He (the tiger) went for a respectable amount, but more than that I'm just so pleased I was able to make a contribution towards the event. It's a good feeling knowing that my art can make such a difference. I don't know who bought him yet but I'd love to thank them if I ever find out."

Artist Rebecca Findlay, 40, from Eaves Green in Chorley wants to thank whoever bought her tiger painting entitled Vulnerability in Strength' for £360

Having always made art, Rebecca started her creative business last year after applying for funding through the New Enterprise Scheme via the Jobcentre. She started off doing pet portraits which took off amongst family and friends which then spanned into making wildlife art and selling a couple of prints off internationally. Plucking up the courage to enter into an international art wildlife competition, Artists for Painted Dogs and Other Wildlife, and had work selected for that which was a massive confidence boost.

On average to sketch, colour and perfect an animal, it takes Rebecca who suffers from dyspraxia - a common disorder that affects movement and co-ordination, around 30/40 hours over a week.

She added: "I often struggle with verbal communication due in part to having dyspraxia and one of the reasons why I think I'm drawn to painting animals is that they communicate so much to us without speaking. It is very special to be able to capture something of that expression in a painting and to now have it speak to someone else is an amazing feeling. One day I hope to branch out and get my own studio and further use my art as a force for good to help raise awareness and money for species and spaces that are endangered."

Rebecca's tiger piece which has sold to a mystery online buyer for £360