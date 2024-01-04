Chorley and Leyland Lions Club Award presentation

Phyll Wigginton was presented with the award in recognition of all the wonderful fundraising work she has done for the club

Lion David Thomas presenting The ‘Melvin Jones Fellowship Award’ to Phyll Wigginton, on behalf of Chorley and Leyland Lions Club.

Phyll was presented with the award in recognition of all the wonderful fundraising work she has done for our club for many years.

Lions Clubs International recognises outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones.