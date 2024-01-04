Chorley and Leyland Lions Club Award presentation
Phyll Wigginton was presented with the award in recognition of all the wonderful fundraising work she has done for the club
Lion David Thomas presenting The ‘Melvin Jones Fellowship Award’ to Phyll Wigginton, on behalf of Chorley and Leyland Lions Club.
Lions Clubs International recognises outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones.
This Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.