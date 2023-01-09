Since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine back in March 2022 Chorley and District Support for Ukraine has been working tirelessly to sift and sort donations to be sent out to those in need. Before Christmas, Chorley and District's Group co-ordinator and and volunteer Stuart Clewlow was invited to a very special concert in Preston called “UKraine to UK”, which was supported by Lancashire County Council and was produced to showcase Ukrainian culture and to thank the region for its support. For continuously flying the flag for Ukraine and, as part of the event, Stuart was thanked for his efforts and the work of the Chorley and District Support for Ukraine group and was presented with a very special Ukrainian flag. The message of thanks which read: "To the Lancashire community with gratitude and respect for humanity and support for Ukrainian people”.

Local historian Stuart told the Post: "As a local and military historian it was a great honour to receive a flag that has come directly from Ukraine, especially as it has been signed by officers from two army units currently in action on the battlefield. It is very humbling to receive this flag on behalf of the region and I look forward to having the opportunity to display it for everyone to see and as a symbol of our continued support.”

Chorley and District's group co-ordinator and volunteer Stuart Clewlow pictured with the flag he received from Ukraine as a thank you for helping with relief aid supplies

He added: "The humanitarian response across Chorley and District to the crisis and need for support in Ukraine has been incredible. The initial purpose of the group was to organise all of the donations from across the borough of Chorley and get it out to Ukraine. I never imagined that it would snowball into what it’s become.

The group is still seeking all kinds of donations such as clothing, bedding, medical equipment, toiletries, bicycles of any condition, etc. If anyone has any queries they can contact Stuart at [email protected] or on the Chorley and District Support for Ukraine Facebook group.

The signed flag