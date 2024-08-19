Charlotte Dawson set to reveal all about fiancé's betrayal and effect on their sons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool born celebrity Charlotte Dawson is set to reveal all about her fiancé's recent betrayal in a new podcast episode.

Reality star and influencer Charlotte Dawson, 31, was left heartbroken at the start of the month after discovering that her rugby player fiancé Matt Sarsfield, 32, sent an explicit image to another woman.

Charlotte, who shares 3-year-old Noah and 1-year-old Jude with Matt, has not spoken about whether their relationship is over but Matt was noteably absent from Jude’s birthday party a week after the news broke.

Although the former Ex-on-the-Beach star has stayed largely tight-lipped about the situation, over the weekend she took to Instagram to announce that a new podcast episode is set to be released all about her heartbreak.

Charlotte’s podcast, which is called “Naughty Corner”, launched last month and the upcoming episode, in which she will open up about Matt’s betrayal, is set to be released tomorrow (Tuesday, July 20).

Charlotte Dawson will open up about her fiance's betrayal in a new episode of her 'Naughty Corner' podcast. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

What has Charlotte said about the episode?

Taking to her Instagram account to share a teaser video from the upcoming episode, Charlotte wrote: “I’ve tried to keep my calm & dignity about the situation that has unfortunately been very public….

“But as I feel like I haven’t really spoke about it on socials as I’ve not really had any words. I thought it was easier to just off load on my podcast to @j9marsh99 & really get everything off my chest how I feel.. as I felt like I had to address it as everyone is asking so many questions.

“Out on Tuesday @charlottesnaughtycorner ✨ bit different to my other fun podcasts. It’s an emotional one, that I didn’t really think I’d ever have to do. Love you all, and thank you all for your support always xxxxxx

What is said in the teaser video?

In the teaser video, Charlotte says “It was awful, it was awful” before co-host Janine Marsh asks about Jude’s birthday party.

Charlotte, whose father was the late comedian Les Dawson, replies: “I’m not cancelling his birthday party... I said to him [Matt] ‘I don’t think you should come to his birthday.’ He obviously made the decsiion not to come as well.”

The mum of two then goes on to discuss how the incident has affected her sons as she tearfully said: “It’s so hard for Noah because... he’s three, he knows what’s going on.

“On our way home he said ‘is daddy coming home to tonight?’ Then he just said ‘are you and daddy okay?’”

Where can I listen to the podcast?

If you want to hear more of Charlotte’s tales, you can listen to Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner on all major platforms which you can access here.

You can also keep up to date with updates on the podcast by following its Instagram page here.