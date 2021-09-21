Charity banger rally sets off this Friday from Derian House

The rally is taking place to raise money for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.

This Friday, 14 themed cars will be setting off from Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, on the Great Big North West Tour 2021 charity banger rally, in order to raise vital funds.

The cars will arrive at 8:30 am before being waved off by children and staff at 9:30, and include designs such as Lightning McQueen, Ghostbusters, Mutts Cutz van from Dumb and Dumber, drag queen mobile, Gary and Barry “the Scousers” (signed by Liverpool FC players), a Pink Ladies car from Grease, a Mini Moke and an old school police car.

Teams of five people, all in fancy dress, are taking part in the two-day event which has been organised by Preston homebuilder Kingswood Homes, in conjunction with Just Drive, to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice, which offers respite, palliative and end of life care to children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

David Robinson, Derian House Chief Exec and Paul Jones, Managing Director of Kingswood Homes, outside of the hospice.

Caroline Taylor, head of income, marketing and communications at Derian House, said: “We are really excited about this brilliantly unique way in which our friends at Kingswood Homes are raising money for our children and young people. The rally looks set to be a fantastic way for groups of friends or colleagues to get together and have fun whilst raising vital funds that will help us care for local children with life-limiting conditions now and in the future.

“It costs us £5 million to run hospice services every year and we receive very little in government funding and must raise more than 80p in every pound through the generosity of supporters like Kingswood."

Kingswood Homes have also donated a brand new £250,000 house on its Green Hills development in Feniscowles, Blackburn, to raise money for the hospice, and this banger rally will be the first event in the Derian House Great Big House Giveaway.

Driving bangers worth less than £1,000, participants will drive from Chorley to Carlisle, where they will be camping overnight, before working their way back to the finish line at the Green Hills development in Blackburn on Sunday.

Artist’s impressions of the house which is up for grabs on Kingswood Homes’ Green Hills development in Feniscowles, Blackburn

Paul Jones, managing director of Kingswood Homes, explained: “After raising more than £11,000 when we auctioned a Smart Car I’d painted as a Little Tikes car as a joke, we started thinking of other ways we could support Derian House and came up with the idea of organising a rally.

“The Great Big North West Tour is a chance for other people to put their creativity and driving skills to the test.”

Competitors will earn points by completing challenges during the event and there will be a range of prizes on offer as well.

The cars will also be listed on ebay at the start of the rally, where they will be auctioned to raise money for Derian House, unless drivers wish to keep their cars for a £1000 donation free.