Dorothy Nelson, a member of the Preston Poets’ Society, was commissioned by the developers to write a poem, titled ‘The Best of Leyland,’ that praises the established community surrounding their Centurion Village housing development on Longmeanygate.

The poem has been framed and placed on display in the sales centre at each development, and Dorothy was invited to Centurion Village to see her framed piece.

Dorothy said: “'I was interested to learn more about Leyland when writing this poem. It was an unexpected request but a happy experience. I was also pleased to promote Preston Poets' Society, established almost 80 years ago and still going strong.”

Philippa Stewart, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, commented: “We were extremely excited to work with Dorothy and the Preston Poets’ Society on this project, and we hope her poem will be enjoyed by many of our visitors.”

Michaela Lancaster, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, added: “As leading housebuilders, we want to do as much as we can to support the community in which we build, and that includes showcasing its best qualities.

“We are proud to be displaying Dorothy’s poem in the sales centre now open at Centurion Village.”

THE BEST OF LEYLAND

Straight Roman roads once brought us to Leyland,

Made strong over time by good Lancashire folk.

An enterprising lord built Worden park manor,

With gardens and woodlands, made public to stoke

Fire in the belly of business at Leyland,

Opportunities built on; a town rose from the mist.

With sporting facilities, golf, cricket and rugby,

And the transport museum is not to be missed.

There’s a wild flower meadow and a maze made of hedges,

Try orienteering, or a craft centre course

To relax in retirement, or develop your talent.

Runshaw College next door can launch your career.

There’s Tesco for shopping, great transport links too.

There’s much to explore and so much to do.

Whether northbound or south, should you choose so to roam,

The M6 or the railway will bring you safe home.

Jobs, shops and leisure are powerful attractions,

But here friendship waits like the sun’s gentle kiss.

The best of Leyland is in the hearts of the people,

Your move to Leyland offers a lifetime of this.