Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s entry seven of celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon’s new Strictly Come Dancing diary and she’s still reeling from last week’s disappointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Celeb reporter thinks Strictly will feel less fun without Paul Merson. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy | BBC/Guy Levy

I must admit I am looking slightly less forward to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend following the loss of Paul Merson last weekend.

I really enjoyed watching Paul on the show because I loved seeing his gradual improvement- as I have said before- but also because I thought he was funny off the dance floor as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst all the serious dancing, I look forward to the light relief provided by the show’s comical figures, and now there is just Chris McCausland and Pete Wicks to offer that in my opinion and I am worried that it will be the latter star’s turn to go soon.

However I don’t think Pete’s goodbye will come this weekend as I‘m sure his funny sex appeal has won over a few voters.

Amy Dowden and JB Gill were in the dance off last weekend. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy | BBC/Guy Levy

Instead I think both Punam Krishan and Sam Quek are likely to be in the dance-off this weekend and I wouldn’t be bothered if either of them went to be honest.

Whilst they are both lovely ladies, I generally find their dances slightly boring, everyone else in the competition is either more skilled than them or funnier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwise it was JB Gill who was in the bottom two last week but I think he’ll be safe this week as fans of his will have been shocked at the results and want to do all they can to save him - as happened with Shayne Ward the week before.

Turning towards the top of the leaderboard, I don’t see any surprises happening now, I just hope people don’t plateau and instead we see continuous improvement.

Read More Charlotte Dawson pokes fun at her heartbreaking year with hilarious post

Thankfully for Strictly producers I haven’t noticed any bad press this week so hopefully the less fractious atmosphere will continue and it's just plain glittery sailing from here on out.

Indeed the Strictly social media account continues to share funny footage of the couples and the individual stars seem to still be having lots of fun in rehearsals and outside of them according to their Instagram pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, although there will be a Paul Merson shaped hole in the proceedings, I am sure the Halloween week will be one of the best shows of the series - second to Blackpool of course.

I can’t wait to see what theatrical costumes and dances the BBC will hit us with this weekend and I might even have to watch the show in my own Halloween clobber to feel part of the festivities!