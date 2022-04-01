South Ribble Borough Council's planning committee has been advised to approve the 4.5 hectare development to the northern edge of the former vehicle testing site, so long as County Council highway bosses do not raise objections.

The proposals are for 70 small to large-sized light industrial units and a detached office building, set out in clusters.

A visual of Titan Business Park commercial units

The access

There would be 20 units in 'Upper Titan', accessed via a new connection onto Ashton Way, and 50 in 'Lower Titan', accessed off Titan Way.

The proposed petrol filling station and restaurant would be located along the eastern boundary of the site on a 0.6 hectare parcel of land at the roundabout junction between Ashton Way, Titan Way, Comet Road and Reiver Road.

Highways

County Highways have raised no objections in principle to the proposal, but there was insufficient time to detail their comments prior to the agenda closing. Planning bosses have asked for an update sheet before the meeting on Thursday.

What would it look like?

The units would range from 7.2m – 9.2m in height and would all be constructed with a mixture of glazing and variety of grey composite panelling.

The smallest of the units types have been assigned 2.5 car parking spaces each, with the mid-sized units being assigned six car parking spaces each and the larger units having nine car parking spaces assigned to them.

A further 1.2 hectares of the Test Track development - to be known as Mid Titan - is to come forward as a separate application in the future.

No further information has been provided on the restuarant or fuel station providers, as the matter is at outline stage.

The applicant

The application has been made by Preston-based Providence Gate Titon Limited and Property Capital Limited.