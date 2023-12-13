Coroner confirms cause of death of Lancashire police chief who led Nicola Bulley case
The sudden death of a senior Lancashire police officer at his home at the age of 50 was due to natural causes, the county's chief coroner has confirmed.
Tributes were paid earlier this week after Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson died unexpectedly at his home at the weekend.
Earlier this year, ACC Lawson became one of the public faces of Lancashire Police's investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.
He fronted press conferences during the latter stages of the three-week hunt for the missing mum, including on the day police confirmed that a body found in the River Wyre on February 19 was that of Ms Bulley, who had vanished from St Michael’s on Wyre the previous month.
Following the death of ACC Lawson at the weekend, the senior coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn-with-Darwen reviewed the circumstances.
It has now been established that the 50-year-old police chief died from natural causes. No further details were provided and the coroner confirmed there is no requirement for an inquest. Lancashire Police said funeral arrangements will be made in due course.
A police spokesman said: “Our deepest condolences once again go out to Peter’s family, and we will support them as much as we can. Our thoughts are with them and everyone who knew Peter.
“We want to respect their privacy and would ask that the public and media do so too.
“We will continue to offer support to all our staff and those who worked with Peter as we mourn his loss.”
One of three assistant chief constables with Lancashire Constabulary, ACC Lawson was responsible for “people and specialist uniform operations”.