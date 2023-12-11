Tributes pour in for senior Lancashire Police officer who died over the weekend aged 50.

Yesterday (Sunday, December 10), the force announce the death of Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson who died at his home address that morning in what is believed to be a medical-related death.

At the time of the announcement, Lancashire Police paid their own tribute to the officer but overnight many more have come in from across the Lancashire community.

Take a look at some of the many touching tributes below:

PNE Police: “As a PC it’s rare to come into direct contact with ACPO ranks, however, as a football officer the regularity of “having the ear” of ACC’s & DCC’s increases considerably. Mr Lawson was regularly a Commander for #pnefc games & was a tremendous leader & support to me over the years”

Blackpool Council: “We are deeply saddened to hear this sad news. ACC Peter Lawson worked closely with many councillors and officers, he was well liked and respected by all. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and @LancsPolice colleagues.”

Chief Fire Officer for Lancashire Justin Johnston QFSM: “Awful news. All of our thoughts are with Pete’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”

Andy Brown from the Environment Agency North West: “Shocking news. Having been lucky enough to have seen Pete work in emergencies he was clearly a person of the highest order. Thinking of his family, friends & colleagues.”

The National Police Lead for Child Protection Ian Critchley QPM: “My deepest thoughts at this very sad news are with Pete s family , friends and all his colleagues@LancsPolice. Pete your professionalism, dedication to public service , humility, and compassion will be very much missed by many . Taken too soon. Rest in Peace.”

Lancashire Police Federation Chair Zeg Awan: "All at Lancashire Police Federation are devastated at the news of the death of ACC Peter Lawson. Pete was a lovely man, well liked and respected by all. Our thoughts are with Pete's family, friends and close colleagues at this awful time."