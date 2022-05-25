Carnforth B&B wins coveted VisitEngland award

Mel Smith has received a VisitEngland ROSE Award, recognising accommodation providers across England who provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes.

Mel and her husband bought Capernwray House in 1992 with the intention of running it for a few years and retiring early but after reducing the amount of bedrooms from six to four en-suites, the B&B achieved a five-star rating and became very busy.

Sadly, Mel’s husband died eight years ago so she has been running Capernwray House singlehandedly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ROSE Award winning Capernwray House.

“I was genuinely surprised to win the ROSE Award because I just run the B&B as an extension to my home,” said Mel.

The ROSE Awards celebrate establishments where the owners, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, provide outstanding experiences for their customers.

Award winners are chosen based on reviews and an inspector’s visit. Mel will receive a certificate and a Rose Award emblem to use on promotional material.

Capernwray House is in a lovely setting.

Capernwray House also holds the VisitEngland Breakfast Award.

Its rural location close to the motorway junction attracts visitors from across the country as well as from abroad.

Just recently, Mel welcomed guests from Israel, her first in 30 years.

Some people stay while using Capernwray diving centre and the Bible school at Capernwray Hall is another draw.

The homely dining room where Mel's award winning breakfasts are served.

During the pandemic, Capernwray House was shut, prompting Mel to think of retiring so she put the property on the market.

However, when lockdown restrictions eased, she had a rethink and has decided to stay in the B&B business for now.