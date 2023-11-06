Burnley woman Sophie Williams to make her debut in London Marathon for children's cancer charity
Burnley’s Sophie Williams has an addiction that she is proud to sing about from the rooftops… running!
From being a complete non runner all her life she is now in training to run the London Marathon in 2024. Inspired after watching the event this year Sophie (30) decided to set herself a challenge to run the marathon. So she joined a running club, the Baxenden Bugs, and now runs four times a week, clocking up around 13k. She hopes to get this to 16k by Christmas.
Sophie who ran a half marathon in February and last month completed the Bury 10k with her stepdad Geoff Smith. “You do become addicted to running and also talking about it.”