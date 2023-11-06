News you can trust since 1886
Burnley woman Sophie Williams to make her debut in London Marathon for children's cancer charity

Burnley’s Sophie Williams has an addiction that she is proud to sing about from the rooftops… running!
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:57 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
From being a complete non runner all her life she is now in training to run the London Marathon in 2024. Inspired after watching the event this year Sophie (30) decided to set herself a challenge to run the marathon. So she joined a running club, the Baxenden Bugs, and now runs four times a week, clocking up around 13k. She hopes to get this to 16k by Christmas.

Sophie who ran a half marathon in February and last month completed the Bury 10k with her stepdad Geoff Smith. “You do become addicted to running and also talking about it.”

Novice runner Sophie Williams is in training to take part in the London Marathon next yearNovice runner Sophie Williams is in training to take part in the London Marathon next year
Sophie, who will be raising money for the Children with Cancer UK, is an account manager at Exertis. She lives in Burnley with her husband David. Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to click HERE

