VEKA plc, the globally renowned manufacturer of high-quality uPVC profiles, confirmed a significant job boost for the town, creating the new roles across its extrusion, lamination, warehouse, and transport departments.

The company made the announcement yesterday (Friday July 29).

Sally Blades, HR Director at VEKA, said: “Our excitement at introducing these opportunities reflects VEKA’s dedication to creating employment in Burnley and contributing to our local community.”

VEKA plc has announced a significant jobs boost for Burnley

VEKA’s expansion follows the successful acquisition of major new customers, anticipated to boost the company’s turnover by around 25 per cent.

Ms Blades added: “This marks a positive stride for VEKA and Burnley’s economy, supporting job security and additional employment prospects.

“The upsurge in VEKA’s growth reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our customers, old and new, place in us.

"We are committed to fostering careers, supporting families, and contributing to the region’s economy by cultivating talent, and providing those who want, with growth opportunities.”

VEKA plc has announced new roles across its extrusion, lamination, warehouse, and transport departments.

The new positions should appeal to a wide range of people, whether experienced workers or those just starting their careers.

Earlier this year, VEKA was named one of the UK’s ‘Great Places to Work’ by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

Added Ms Blades: “This accolade was a proud moment for VEKA.

"It is a testament to the dynamic, supportive work environment we offer, underpinned by our commitment to training and the progression opportunities available.”