Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The French bulldog, who belongs to headteacher Caroline Boden, has been on The Dog Mentor Programme UK. This means Buddy helps with the social, emotional and mental health of pupils in the school.

“The pupils love Buddy and have been teaching him to respond to basic commands such as sit and stay,” said Miss Boden.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buddy the dog is helping pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho with their mental health and well being

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad