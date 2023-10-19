News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Buddy the dog lives up to his name at St Mary’s RC Primary School in Langho

Buddy the dog is certainly living up to his name at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Langho.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The French bulldog, who belongs to headteacher Caroline Boden, has been on The Dog Mentor Programme UK. This means Buddy helps with the social, emotional and mental health of pupils in the school.

Read More
Clitheroe man's bid to set new world record as fastest man to run Manchester hal...

“The pupils love Buddy and have been teaching him to respond to basic commands such as sit and stay,” said Miss Boden.

Buddy the dog is helping pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho with their mental health and well beingBuddy the dog is helping pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho with their mental health and well being
Buddy the dog is helping pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho with their mental health and well being
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In quieter times, we also have a number of pupils who enjoy reading to Buddy. He helps them to take their time and enjoy the book without worrying about reading new words. Buddy loves his cuddles and belly rubs.”