Amanda Morrison, 48, from Aston-under-Lyne whose partner is serving time for burglary in HM Prison Garth, at Ulnes Walton, near Leyland, claims he and fellow inmates have been left without any hot water for the past three weeks. Her partner, who she wishes not to name, will be getting released in a couple of months from the men’s prison after serving four years, but she claims he has been living in “inhumane conditions” for the past three weeks.

She told the Post: “It is the worst prison he has been in. The prison turned the heating off around three weeks ago when the clocks went to British summer time but, in doing so, turned the heating off as well. They have had no hot water for showers for over three weeks but you can put your name down for a shower at the gym but they only have eight working showers. This isn’t the only issue. Complaint forms aren’t being answered, wages have gone down by ⅔ but the prices on canteen have more than doubled so they can't even buy sugar. Weekly tea packs are not being gave out to prisoners, not are cleaning products like disinfectant, washing up liquid and even toilet paper. Both meals are being given at lunchtime. They are living in inhumane conditions.”

HMP Garth is a category B men's prison in Ulnes Walton, near Leyland, and holds around 800 prisoners

She also claims her partner informed her that there is no clean bedding or even a privacy curtain for double cells, and that prison staff were vaping when prisoners are not permitted to do so outside their cells.

A Prison Service spokesperson informed the Post that they were working hard to fix the problem and they hoped to resolve the hot water issue by the end of the week. They said: “We are working urgently to resolve a fault with the boiler system at HMP Garth. Prisoners have had access to hot showers daily despite the fault. All prisoners are offered a shower every day in the prison gym facilities. Prisoners also have access to kettles within their cells, which allows them to use hot water for their food and drink.”

