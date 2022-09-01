Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music reflecting on the Regency period of 1822 and the wartime year of 1942 will be performed during the festival, which runs from October 13 to 16.

In 1822, Lancaster was experiencing a boom, thanks to its significance as a port, and many of its finest buildings appeared during this time.

The Judges’ Lodgings - which began accommodating judges in 1826 – will be hosting Lancaster Music Festival events for the first time in its Regency-style dining room, and performances will also take place at Lancaster Priory.

Britain's Got Talent star Alfie Bridgens will lead a free ukuele workshop and perform in Lancaster during the 1940s themed event at Lancaster Music Festival.

Classically trained pianist and vocalist, Matt Millership aka Tensheds, ‘the Dandy Punk Prince’, and Royal College of Music graduate, pianist Siqian Li, will perform classical piano pieces from 1822 and earlier in the Priory on October 14 while concerts at the Judges’ Lodgings on October 16 will include English folk music from the period, classical guitar and virtuoso violin performances from award-winning Royal College of Music graduate Laure Chan.

Music festival organisers hope that the 1822 themed events will particularly appeal to fans of the recent popular television series Bridgerton, and are encouraging people to dress in costume if they wish.

If music from the Forties is more your style, then Lancaster’s Market Square is the place to be on October 16 when it hosts an afternoon of wartime ENSA nostalgia.

Lancaster Music Festival has been working with the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum and Lancaster City Museums which are presenting their 1942 – Hinge of Fate exhibition from September 27.

Awardwinning violinist Laure Chan will perform music from the Regency period during Lancaster Music Festival in October.

Young people aged 13-18 have helped to organise the Market Square events after attending workshops during the summer where they have researched the music, dance and history of 1942, drawing comparisons between then and now.

At the 1942 event expect to see Britain’s Got Talent star Alfie Bridgens perform with his ukulele orchestra in Market Square after leading a free ukulele workshop in the City Museum.

Also on the Forties programme are Lancaster Lindy Hop Circle The Billionaires emulating the American dance band sound, crooner Alexander Oswald, Lancaster City Brass, dance band Swing Seven and Georgia Crandon with her retro-pop band. MC Chellac will even spin discs from the era.

Lancaster Music Festival director Lucy Reynolds said: “This 1942 project is important to Lancaster Music Festival as it allows us an interesting way of connecting with young people through a specific musical genre. It is a fabulous portal between the music of then and now.

The Billionaires will perform in Market Square during Lancaster Music Festival's Forties themed event.

“Our activity was inspired quite simply by the wonderful music of the 1940s and the interest young people show in vintage generally and the 1940s specifically. It has been an absolute delight engaging with the museum, history and music of this time.”

For more information about Lancaster Music Festival events, visit lancastermusicfestival.com

This will be the 12th Lancaster Music Festival, which is one of the country’s largest urban music festivals.

This year’s event includes 400 performances by more than 200 acts and is partly funded by the Arts Council and Lancaster BID.

Georgia Crandon.