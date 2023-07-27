Announcing on their Facebook page on Monday, staff at Brinscall Pre-School Playgroup on Parke Road said they had taken the hard decision to close for good after more than half a century of serving the community. The playgroup was managed by Maureen Amos and operated from a large hall in Hillside Methodist Church.

While the reason is unknown, the Facebook post read: “After 53 years, it’s time to close our doors. Brinscall preschool will be here no more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s sad we know, tears continue to flow. We are so happy to have helped your little ones grow.

Brinscall Pre-school Playgroup which opened in Parke Road in 1970 has closed its doors for good this week

We will cherish our memories of all our special time together. Children and families, past and present, we love you all, forever.

“The Aunties.”