Brinscall Playgroup announces shock closure after 53 years

A popular playgroup in Chorley has taken the ‘sad’ decision to close its doors after 53 years of looking after children.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

Announcing on their Facebook page on Monday, staff at Brinscall Pre-School Playgroup on Parke Road said they had taken the hard decision to close for good after more than half a century of serving the community. The playgroup was managed by Maureen Amos and operated from a large hall in Hillside Methodist Church.

While the reason is unknown, the Facebook post read: “After 53 years, it’s time to close our doors. Brinscall preschool will be here no more.

It’s sad we know, tears continue to flow. We are so happy to have helped your little ones grow.

Brinscall Pre-school Playgroup which opened in Parke Road in 1970 has closed its doors for good this weekBrinscall Pre-school Playgroup which opened in Parke Road in 1970 has closed its doors for good this week
We will cherish our memories of all our special time together. Children and families, past and present, we love you all, forever.

“The Aunties.”

The Ofsted approved nursery rated 'Good' opened in 1970 and provided childcare for two to five year olds.

