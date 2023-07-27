A Chorley takeaway has been slapped with a three month closure order to tackle anti-social behaviour which has caused alarm and distress to the area.

Fast food restaurant Mr Zee’s, 58 Chapel Street, was issued with the closure order by Chorley Council officers on Monday and yesterday the court ruled in the council’s favour to enforce a three-month closure on the premises.

The order comes following the business’ refusal to work with the council to make improvements and after the council had exhausted all attempts to work collaboratively for a positive outcome.

A spokesman for Chorley Council said: “The business has been the subject of persistent anti-social behaviour which has caused alarm and distress to the locality.

"We also are aware that the business operators have been engaging with and encouraging young person into serious anti-social behaviour.”

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council added that they would not stand by while “one business lets down everyone else working hard to make the town centre safe and welcoming”.

He said: “The order comes after our officers have attempted other options to come to a resolution, but unfortunately the business operators were not willing to work with us.

"I am pleased that we have been able to take decisive action by serving the order and thanks goes to the police for their support.

"I want to make it clear that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in any of its forms in our borough and we will do what we can day in and day out working with partners to make sure our community is safe.”

Inspector Mike Moys, Local Policing Inspector for Chorley and South Ribble added: “Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and makes people feel unsafe in their homes and on the streets.

"The support we have given Chorley Council in securing this closure order displays our commitment to working closely with partner agencies to tackle all forms of ASB.

“Thanks to the funding secured through Operation Centurion, Lancashire Police’s response to tackling anti-social behaviour, we have extra resources to tackle this kind of behaviour and will continue to work with partners and the community to reduce ASB.”