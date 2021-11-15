Bratwurst and butter pie? It’s Christmas in Preston!

The city council says it is working with a number of partners to ensure the run-up to Christmas 2021 will make it a year to remember.

The aim is to support the High Street following the pandemic as well as providng a bit of extra festive cheer for residents.

The council has commissioned a series of ‘Christmas Enhancements’ to make visiting the city centre a little more special this year, with something to look forward to every weekend during the festive period.

Christmas in Preston

It all kicks off on Saturday, November 20, with the much-anticipated Christmas Lights Switch On event, brought to revellers by Preston BID and Smooth Radio North West, featuring a host of famous names to get everyone in the festive mood.

On Saturday, November 27, a magical event will take place in Winckley Square Gardens between 11am and 3pm. Visitors will be able to meet and greet some of Father Christmas’ Reindeer, have their face painted, and have photo opportunities with the iconic sleigh, as well as an interactive snow globe.

The reindeer and sleigh are back in Winckley Square Gardens the following weekend, Saturday, December 4, with the Salvation Army Band and the popular Record Fair, both at Preston Markets.

Returning to the Flag Market on Saturday, December 11, is the ever-popular Preston Makers’ Market, plus bands from Salvation Army and St George the Martyr performing festive and traditional tunes at Preston Markets.

Later that day, the ‘Bratwurst & Butter Pie’ late night shopping event will be hosted by independent businesses on Cannon Street, Winckley Street and Guildhall Street.

The next day join The Friends of Winckley Square for their Christmas Concert in the Gardens on Sunday, December 12, 3 to 5.30pm.

A Winter Wonderland is coming to Winckley Square Gardens on Saturday, December 18, with merry fun, refreshments and activities for all the family to enjoy. Visitors will meet familiar characters, be able to take part in Christmas adventures and of course, meet with Father Christmas himself.

Over at Preston Markets, there will be more festive live music.

Coun David Borrow, Cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “We are looking forward to a great festive season, as we continue to welcome residents and visitors back to Preston.

“Along with shopping, meeting friends and enjoying nights out, these events provide a something a little extra festive, suitable for all the family.

“We hope everyone safely enjoys what’s on offer in the city centre while supporting local businesses this Christmas.”

Along with selected dates and times for free city centre parking, the festive offer in 2021 is about coming back to the high street and supporting the city centre,, funded by ERDF and HM Government.