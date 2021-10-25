Preston' s Christmas Lights Switch On 2021, the city’s biggest free event of the year, is returning to the Flag Market on Saturday 20th November from 5.30pm – 7.45pm.

The event, organised by Preston City Centre's Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the region’s largest commercial radio station, Smooth Radio North West, will officially launch the city’s Christmas period with a huge free-to-attend concert before the lights are lit.

The stars performing at Preston's Christmas lights switch on have been announced.

Performing on the night will be Jo O'Meara, from pop-royalty’s S Club 7, as well Blue singer and soap actor, Lee Ryan, who will each be singing some of their groups biggest hits.

The winners of ‘Little Mix - The Search’, Since September, who will support the girl-group on their 2022 tour, will also be playing live, including performing their most famous anthem, ‘Flowers’, from ‘Sweet Female Attitude’.

Completing the music bill will be former lead singer of renowned American soul group ‘The Stylistics’, Eban Brown, as well as 'The American Four Tops’ Motown Show who, featuring the unique vocals of William Hicks, hail from Atlanta, Georgia and have become prominent international ambassadors of Motown.

Meanwhile for the children, Gem & Cook from CBeebies ‘Swashbuckle’ will be taking to the stage.

Lee Ryan of Blue will be performing, here he is pictured with Simon Webbe, attending the 19th GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Organisers have also confirmed that The Grinch and Santa will make a special appearance, and there is even a miraculous guarantee of ‘snow’.

Mark Whittle from Preston BID said: “Owing to restrictions we were unable to stage the event physically in 2020, so we’ll make sure that this year’s Switch On is something

special.

“This event is always really well attended, we’re hoping that years is no exception, and as usual, thousands of local people wrap up warm to join us outdoors for a great evening. We’re very grateful to city centre businesses, and the event’s sponsors, for making it possible and for their continued support.

Last year the Christmas lights switch on was virtual, so the city's making up for it this year.

“We’d ask people to be mindful of safety and do not attend if they have any COVID related symptoms and would encourage attendees to take a lateral flow test prior to attending the event”.

The event is funded by city centre businesses and sponsored by St George’s Shopping Centre, NWL Chamber of Commerce, Luxury House Share, and A-Plan Insurance.

Chair of the city centre retail forum, St George’s Centre general manager Andrew Stringer, said: “The Switch On is always a highly anticipated and well-supported event. St George’s are proud, once again, to support the celebration and look forward to seeing families from across the city, and beyond, join us to launch the ‘most wonderful time of the year’”.

Smooth Radio North West’s Jamie Griffiths added: “We’re proud to be returning to the Flag Market for this celebration – it’s going to be an entertaining night, kickstarting the

S Club 7's Jo O'Meara is also performing at the Christmas lights switch on.

festive period for 2021. I think we’re all ready for it!”.