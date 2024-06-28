Brassic, show created by and starring Chorley star, renewed for 7th series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A show created by and starring Chorley actor Joe Gilgun has been renewed for a seventh series.

Brassic, a semi-autobiographical series co-created by Joe and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, has been renewed for a seventh series before its sixth series has even been released.

The Sky comedy drama has proven popular with audiences and critics alike ever since its premiere five years ago, holding an 8.4/10 rating on Imdb, securing eight eight television award nominations and winning another two.

What is Brassic about?

Brassic is based on former Southlands High School and Runshaw College student Joe’s experiences of living with bipolar disorder in his home town, with the show’s fictional town of Hawely therefore being inspired by Chorley.

The show follows Vinnie and his fellow working-class friends as they find unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

Its title comes from the colloquial pronunciation of “Boracic” as in Boracic lint, a medical dressing, which is Cockney rhyming slang for skint.

Brassic has been renewed for a seventh series before its sixth has even aired. Credit: Sky Television | Sky Television

Who does Joe play?

Joe, also known for his roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and This is England, plays Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill, the ringleader of the Brassic gang.

Who else is in it?

Vinnie’s main gang features Michelle Keegan as independent mum Erin, Tom Hanson (Silent Witness and The Outlaws) as easy-going Cardi and Aaron Hefferman as violent prone Ash.

The rest of the cast includes Ryan Sampson (Tommo), Parth Thakerar (JJ), Joanna Higson (Sugar), Steve Evets (Farmer Jim), Jude Riordan (Tyler), Dominic West (Dr Chris Coxley), Ramon Tikaram (Terence McCann), Bronagh Gallagher (Carol), Samantha Power (Donna), Lee Mack (Eddie), Bhavna Limbachia (Meena), Dan Skinner (Phil), Carl Rice (Ronnie), Neil Ashton (Davey), Muzz Khan (Adyan), Johann Heske (Hans), Mark O’Halloran (Francis), Annette Badland (Rhoda), Rachid Sabitri (Manolito), Camille Cottin (Fiona Frank), Steven Hartley (Russell Hardwick).

What has been said about Brassic’s renewal?

Danny Brocklehurst said: “Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience.”

The head of comedy commissioning at Sky Studios, Alex Moody, added: “We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear count back to Sky for a seventh series.”

When will series six and seven air?

Series six of Brassic is expected to air in September this year,