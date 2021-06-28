Boy, 10, presented with Little Hero award after helping elderly lady who had fallen in Tarleton

Niall was playing in his back garden when he saw an elderly lady collapse in her garage in May.

The lady's husband was in the garden but was unaware of the unfolding situation, prompting Niall to "vault" over the 6ft fence between them.

Once in the garden, Niall rushed to help the lady and stayed with her while her husband called 999.

Niall remained with her until emergency services arrived, but sadly the woman died.

Around a week later, Niall picked some flowers down at the riverbank and took them to the woman's husband in a bid to console him.

After witnessing this selfless act, the lady's grandson personally nominated Niall for this award, saying: "Niall was extremely mature, an absolute inspiration and was very stoic as he handed the flowers to my grandad saying, 'Sorry for your loss sir', at the same time as fighting back tears.”

Niall, from Tarleton, was nominated for a Little Hero award after he helped an elderly lady who had fallen in her garage. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire police added: "Niall's behaviour, maturity and selflessness has touched so many of us here at Lancashire Police and we really believe he is an absolute asset to his local community and a very worthy Little Hero.

"Niall also has dreams of becoming a police officer in the future and has particular aspirations to join our police dog unit.

"It was an absolute pleasure for PC Steve and PC Fiona to present Niall with his award and we believe that both he and his family should be incredibly proud of him."

