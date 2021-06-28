Family pay tribute to 'thoughtful and compassionate' man who died after Darwen collision

A pedestrian was hit by a car in Pole Lane at around 6pm on Saturday (June 26).

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they found a 44-year-old man suffering from serious head, chest, abdomen and leg injuries.

The man, who has now been named as 44-year-old Sion Chaisty, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died yesterday (Sunday, June 27).

Mr Chaisty's family have paid tribute to a loving son, brother and uncle known affectionately as 'Mr Chips'.

They said: "Goodnight Mr Chips. A very good and loyal friend of many whose lives he infringed.

"He was the most thoughtful and compassionate family member, and whose generosity and help were not just of the highest standard but always above and beyond, and a skill he was a natural at in every way.

"Now you are up amongst the stars and left a black hole in our universe. When we look up at the skies we will always remember your times shared on many an occasion when you walked amongst us.

Sion Chaisty (pictured) died after being hit by a car in Darwen on Sunday, June 27. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Farewell Mr Chips, you are in our hearts till the end of time."

The driver of the Renault, a 24-year-old man from Blackburn, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for information and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Chaisty's family at this time.

"Our investigation is very much ongoing and I would ask anyone who can assist our enquiries to get in touch.

"We would continue to appeal to anyone with information, or who saw what caused the collision, to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1214 of June 26.

