Body found in search for missing former Chorley and AFC Fylde footballer

James Dean was reported missing on Wednesday

James Dean, 35, was last seen in the Orchard Drive area of Oswaldtwistle around midnight on Wednesday, May 5.

Police said that following extensive inquiries a body was found in the Moscow Mill Street area of Oswaldtwistle around 2.25pm on Sunday, May 9.

While the body has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Mr Dean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.