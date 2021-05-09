Body found in search for missing former Chorley and AFC Fylde footballer
Police searching for a former Chorley and AFC Fylde footballer who went missing from his home in east Lancashire have found a body.
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 5:36 pm
Updated
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 5:38 pm
James Dean, 35, was last seen in the Orchard Drive area of Oswaldtwistle around midnight on Wednesday, May 5.
Police said that following extensive inquiries a body was found in the Moscow Mill Street area of Oswaldtwistle around 2.25pm on Sunday, May 9.
While the body has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Mr Dean.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
"We would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for James."