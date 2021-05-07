Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing ex-Chorley FC footballer

The 35-year-old played for Chorley FC and is also a former Bury and Altrincham footballer.

He was last seen in the Orchard Driver area of Oswaldtwistle, wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black tracksuit top.

James, who has links to Burnley, Accrington and Blackburn is described as white, 6ft 2ins, of a very slim build and has a shaved head. He also has tattoos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Dean

PC Neil Wells, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are concerned for James’ welfare and I would ask anybody who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with the police straight away. I would also ask James – if he sees this appeal – to get in touch to let us know you’re OK.”