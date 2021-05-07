Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing ex-Chorley FC footballer
Police are growing "increasingly concerned" for the whereabouts of ex-Chorley FC football player, James Dean, who has been missing since midnight on Wednesday (May 5th).
The 35-year-old played for Chorley FC and is also a former Bury and Altrincham footballer.
He was last seen in the Orchard Driver area of Oswaldtwistle, wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black tracksuit top.
James, who has links to Burnley, Accrington and Blackburn is described as white, 6ft 2ins, of a very slim build and has a shaved head. He also has tattoos.
PC Neil Wells, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are concerned for James’ welfare and I would ask anybody who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with the police straight away. I would also ask James – if he sees this appeal – to get in touch to let us know you’re OK.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0309 of May 6, 2021 or report it online via Home - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online. For immediate sightings call 999.