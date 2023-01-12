Now in a bid to showcase how exercise really is the key to stimulating our feel-good hormones, especially in Winter, the team at Pro-Fit, a state-of-the-art personal training space in Preston, has specially developed a Blue Monday group workout to help get people’s endorphins, serotonin and dopamine flowing – and sessions are free for anyone to attend.

The 50 minute group workout is open to everyone, from beginners to gym devotees, and will feature a mixture of strength and cardio exercises set to a feel-good soundtrack. Sessions will run hourly at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

Pro-Fit has developed a ‘Blue Monday’ workout and it is free to attend on Monday January, 16- apparently the most depressing day of the year.

A free Blue Monday Yoga session will also take place at 8pm to help attendees unwind and destress at the end of a busy day.

To book a place on either session, people should email their name and preferred time to [email protected]

Graham Webb, co-founder of Pro-Fit said: “January can be a notoriously difficult month. Many people start the new year determined to make big lifestyle changes but can often fall at the first hurdle by trying to do too much too soon, not being realistic enough or not having the help and support that they need to be successful. The dreary weather and festive financial hangover don’t help things either.

“We wanted to do something to give people a boost this January by showing it’s not just the physical benefits of exercise that people should be focusing on, there are far reaching mental health benefits too. Blue Monday therefore seemed like the perfect time to invite people into the gym to give it a go for free.

“We can guarantee that the workout the team have created will leave people feeling great – thanks to all of those feel-good hormones that will be released. But that’s not all – we’ve created a friendly and approachable community at Pro-Fit and everyone who comes along will be welcomed and made to feel part of the family.

“Our experienced and hands-on trainers will be there to help anyone feeling unsure about working out – guiding them through the session and helping them work at the level they are comfortable with, whilst pushing those who are used to physical activity.

“For anyone who wants to work on their fitness and wellbeing in 2023 but doesn’t know where to start – I would say come down, try us out for free and see what we’re all about.”

