Barton Grange Garden Centre has launched a range of creative art, craft and writing classes for 2023, all run by local experts, including Soy Batik Cloth Painting, Pen and Wash Flower Painting, Writing for Other Adults, Wire Wrap Jewellery Making and Summer Trees Painting.

Starting in January, the workshops will be held throughout the year with prices starting at £14 per class.

Barton Grange Events Organiser, Georgina Jackson, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back our creative workshop events for 2023. There’s a wide range of subjects to choose from so you’re sure to find something to inspire you. They are the perfect way to start the New Year!”

Learn a new skill this year by taking part in one of the fun and friendly workshops being held at Barton Grange in Preston.

To book your place go to bartongrange.co.uk/events

The full list of events in January and February

Soy Batik Cloth Painting with Chrissy Webster (January 8, 1pm-4pm £30pp): Explore how to apply soy wax and fabric paints to create a vibrant textile piece.

Write That Book – Writing for Other Adults (January 14, 10am-1pm £30pp): Whether you want to write for your own interest or with a view to getting published for a wider audience, learn from an established author about how to get on the right track.

Experienced artist Graham Lowe is running the Summer Tree's Painting workshop.

Pen and Wash Flowers with Jean Palmer (January 17, 2pm-4pm £14pp): Learn the basics of drawing flowers in pen and adding watercolour washes. Bring any watercolour equipment you have or borrow class equipment on the day of the workshop.

Wire Wrap Jewellery with Chrissy Webster (January 25, 1pm-4pm £30pp): Create your own wire wrapped jewellery using traditional techniques. You will look at the history of the craft before creating your own necklace, pair of earrings or keyring. All materials and tools are included.

Graham Lowe Summer Trees Painting Workshop (January 27, 10am-3.30pm, £30pp): You will be guided through a range of acrylic painting techniques to capture the light and mood of a warm summer’s day. Please bring along a selection of acrylic paints and brushes.

Needle Felted Animals or Landscape with Chrissy Webster (February 11, 1pm-4pmm, £30pp): Learn how to create texture, depth and detail using felting and sewing needles, beads and embellishments. Take home the completed fabric piece to add to a frame or wall hanging.

Writing for Children - A Three Week Course ( February 19, 26 and March 5, 10am-1pm, £90pp): For an introduction to writing stories for children, join author and illustrator Rhona Whiteford in a short course of three workshops.

Skies and Silhouettes Watercolour Painting with Jean Palmer (February 21, 2pm-4pm, £14pp): Learn the art of using watercolours to create a skies and silhouette painting. Bring any watercolours you have or borrow class equipment.

