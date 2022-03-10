The funding from the Leyland and Farington Community Hub will help Leyland in Bloom volunteers spruce up their local area – enabling them to buy good quality tools, protective equipment, storage facilities, plants, shrubs and trees.

The ‘bloomers’ have also received an additional £288 to spend on the new Peace Garden at the Civic Centre, where they were given the good news by councillors as well as being presented with 20 brand new litter pickers for their monthly litter picks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors meet with Leyland in Bloom volunteers at the Peace Garden to announce the grant funding and present new litter pickers

Cllr Aniela Bylinski Gelder, cabinet member for Communities, Social Justice and Wealth Building, said: “This is a prime example of the positive difference our community hubs are making to the residents of South Ribble.

“This funding will really give Leyland in Bloom’s fantastic group of volunteers ownership of their various projects, which are helping us keep our borough looking beautiful. I would like to thank them for all their amazing work.”

Cllr Matthew Tomlinson, who is also the council’s cabinet member for Finance, Property and Assets, said: “The bloomer volunteers are so important to our community and they keep South Ribble looking clean and scenic all year round.

“This funding will be vital to them continuing their growing number of projects, including our Peace Garden at the Civic Centre which is here for all residents to enjoy.

“Their tremendous efforts really are appreciated.”

The work of Leyland in Bloom volunteers goes hand-in-hand with the council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan, sourcing perennial plants which reduce waste and improve air quality and green spaces across the borough.

The Peace Garden project, carried out in partnership with the council, is now close to completion having been in development over the past two years.

Leyland in Bloom volunteer Barbara Bidwell said: “We really appreciate this grant from Leyland and Farington Community Hub. It’s a lovely acknowledgement that our volunteers’ community work has been noticed and appreciated.

“We have an exciting year ahead and new volunteers are always welcome.”