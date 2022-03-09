The street extravaganza, which has been knocked off course by Covid for the past two years, will be back bigger and better thanks to a generous grant from the government sponsored body.

"Without funding the carnival would have struggled to have gone ahead," said a committee spokesperson.

"But thanks to Arts Council England, Preston is once again allowed to prove how good we are at putting on a party and getting into the carnival spirit.

No wonder they call it Preston's most colourful celebration.

"So, following two years of Covid restrictions and no ‘live’ Carnival procession and park event, we are pleased to announce ‘We’re Back on De Road’ for 2022."

The 48th Preston Caribbean Carnival, will go ahead on Sunday May 29. It is expected to attract up to 15,000 visitors.

It will start with a colourful and vibrant procession through the city centre and continue with a West Indian-themed family fun day on Moor Park.

Dance troupes are already in rehearsal for the big day.

The carnival will follow on from a huge star-studded "One Park - Living Legends" Reggae concert on the Saturday, making it a full weekend of calypso fun.

Funding from Arts Council England has been crucial over the years to stage the long-running Caribbean festival. There have been times in the past where it would have folded had grant aid not been awarded.

The spokesman added: "The committee has received the exciting news that our application to the Arts Council England for funding has been given the go ahead and so we are once again very busy organising the biggest and most colourful party Preston will see this year."

In addition to the street procession and the park fun day, the Carnival organisers are hoping to stage a "pop-up mini-carnival" in the city centre the week before. As yet, plans for that have not been revealed.

Local dance troupes are now back in their studios preparing new routines and costumes to wow the crowds. And visiting dance troupes will be there displaying traditional large and small piece carnival costumes.

The procession will dance its way from Moor Park at 12 noon, down Deepdale Road towards the city centre. It will turn into Meadow Street, then St Paul's Road and Sedgewick Street and back to Moor Park via North Road and Garstang Road.

The park event will include live performances from Caribbean Latin band July Julay, Levi Tafari, local One Voice Community Choir, UK Soca artist Soca Johnny, Phase One Steel Band Kasia Masai, along with other acts.

There will be Caribbean and other food stalls, a bar facility and lots of children’s activities, including creative making sessions and inflatables.

Celebrations start the day before with the Reggae festival, a ticket only event and much-needed fundraiser to raise some missing funds from 2020 and 2021.

This line-up includes - Tippa Irie, Little Roy, Chanel One Sound System, with International Award winning Reggae artist Luciano headlining, supported by The Mafia and Fluxy Band performing live on stage for the first time in Preston.