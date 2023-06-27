82-year-old Bob Woof from Carnforth matched all six digits in the correct sequence to win Galloway’s £25,000 jackpot prize.

Bob has been a long-time supporter of Galloway’s, playing the charity lottery for more than six years.

Veteran Bob has had to adjust to life without sight since he was 62 years old. Galloway's provided him with invaluable support, helping him to remain confident and independent, living life to the fullest.

Bob Woof, an 82-year-old blind veteran from Carnforth, celebrates winning £25,000

Having supported the charity lottery for more than six years, Bob was understandably thrilled to receive the news of his win.

He said: "I am over the moon! I couldn't believe it when I heard I had won the top prize. I plan to treat my family and grandchildren with the money – it's going to make a huge difference to us all. I'm so grateful to Galloway's, they have been a huge support to me over the years and I'm pleased to be able to give something back to them."

Iain Pearson, Galloway’s CEO, added: “It is thanks to our dedicated supporters like Bob that we can continue providing vital services for blind and partially sighted people.

“Bob's win is a fantastic example of how the lottery can make a real difference to people's lives and we are so pleased for him. We hope that his success will encourage even more people to sign up and take part in the lottery, maybe even becoming our next big winner!”

Galloway’s charity lottery is a unique way to help make a difference to local people affected by sight loss.

Not only is it a fun and easy way to support a good cause, but it also gives you the chance to win up to £25,000.

By signing up to the lottery, you will be directly contributing towards Galloway’s work of providing support, advice and guidance to those with sight loss and their families across Lancashire.

The Galloway's lottery can be played for as little as £1 a week; winners have to match three, four, five or all six digits in the correct sequence to win a cash prize.