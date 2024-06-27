Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singer Denise Nolan, who lives on the Fylde Coast, has revealed she is taking her sisters with her on her honeymoon.

72-year-old Denise Nolan is the second oldest Nolan Sister, the iconic girl group also made up of her real life siblings Anne (73), Maureen (70), Linda (65), the late Bernie (who died aged 52) and Coleen (59).

Last week, the Blackpool based singer married her partner of 47 years Tom Anderson in a ceremony held at The Wedding Chapel (Festival House), located on the famous promenade with views of Blackpool Tower. Denise’ four sisters were of course in attendance for her big day but she has this week revealed that they will, rather unusually, be with her for the next part of her and Tom’s marriage too... the honeymoon!

Top: Denise Nolan and Tom at their wedding (credit @coleen_nolan on Instagram). Bottom: The Nolan sisters l to r- Anne, Maureen, Coleen, Denise and Linda. | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

Despite already living in the seaside town of Blackpool, the newly weds are hoping to pay a visit to another seaside town, Scarborough, for their honeymoon and Denise exclusively told OK Magazine that they won’t be alone.

Denise told OK: “It’s one of our favourite places in the world, and Linda, Maureen and Anne are coming with us!”

She also added that a fourth guest, a family friend, will be joining the party.

The sisters are renowned for their close family bond, and Linda even currently lives with Denise as she continues to deal with her incurable cancer.

Speaking to OK after their wedding, Denise explained how Linda was an especially important of the day as she had gifted her a precious wedding bouquet of yellow roses and freesias.

Denise said: “The family are all very generous but Linda is especially generous. Please God she’s not going to leave us any time, but I think she feels, with her incurable illness, that she wants to help out when she can."

The Nolans have sadly already lost one sibling from the heartbreaking disease, as Bernie passed away from breast cancer on July 4 2013.

Nethertheless Bernie was still a part of Denise and Tom’s wedding as a a recording of Bernie singing Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely? was played during the ceremony, as was a clip from Bernie’s wedding day back in 1999.

