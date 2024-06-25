Coleen Nolan "couldn't be more thrilled" as she announces baby news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool born star Coleen Nolan has said she is “thrilled” to announce that her family will welcome a new addition very soon.

59-year-old mum of three Coleen has has this week announced she is set to become a grandmother again as her second child, 31-year-old singer Jake Roche, is expecting a baby with his partner.

In her weekly column for the Mirror newspaper, the former Nolan Sisters star wrote that she had been enjoying a week full of family fun, including the early return of her daughter Ciara and her fiancé from their travels, her sister Maureen's 70th birthday party and her other sister Denise's wedding.

But announcing the biggest surprise of all, Coleen said: "The cherry on the cake was a visit from my son Jake and his partner Georgia.

"I can finally reveal that I’m going to be a grandmother again, as they’re expecting a baby at the end of the year. On Saturday, a few of us got together at my house for the gender reveal and, just as I said, 'I think it’s a boy', Jake let off the confetti gun and turned the living room blue. I couldn’t be more thrilled about having a grandson."

Coleen Nolan on the set of Loose Women today. Credit: @coleen_nolan on Instagram | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

The singer turned TV presenter shares two children with ex-husband Shane Ritchie of Eastender’s fame - 35-year-old Shane Jr Nolan, who has one child, and 31-year-old Jake, who is a member of the pop band Push Baby (formerly Rixton of 'Me and My Broken Heart' fame).

Coleen also has a third child, 23-year-old Ciara with her second husband musician Ray Fensome, who she was married to between 2007 and 2018.

In other family news, earlier this year Ciara announced she was engaged to her boyfriend, a 25-year-old musician named Maxx Ines.

Max had proposed to Ciara whilst the pair were travelling across the world for what was said to be an indefinite period of time.

However the couple’s travelling was caught short two weeks ago when Ciara surprised her family at her aunt Maureen’s birthday party.

Earlier in her Mirror newsletter, Coleen said: "Well, what an incredible week it’s been for family celebrations. My daughter Ciara and her fiancé Max surprised me by coming home early from their travels. My partner Michael, who was in on the secret, made me get out of bed at 8am on my day off, insisting I had to let the ducks out! So, I was sitting in the garden having a cuppa, wondering why he couldn’t deal with the ducks, when Ciara walked through the gates.

