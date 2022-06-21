Blackpool veteran’s delight at support for tower to tower hand bike ride

Former gunner Lee Warburton is aiming to raise money for the Help For Heroes charity which supported him through his dark days following his life-changing injury while serving in the army.

Lee, 25, is to make the trip from Blackpool Tower to the Eiffel Tower in Paris on August 8 despite having undergone a series of unsuccessful operations to save his leg.

Now Lee has gained support from the Mayor of Chorley, Coun Julia Berry, who has asked him to call in on the 561 mile ride since there are so many forces veterans living in the area.

Veteran Lee Warburton is riding from Blackpool tower to the Eiffel tower to raise money for Help for Heroes

The dad-of-two said: “I spoke to the Mayor and he said how great Help for Heroes was and was really supportive. I will be arriving in Chorley around 11.30am on the first day of the ride and am hoping to see some of the veterans there.

"I am setting off from the Comedy Carpet by the Blackpool Tower at around 8.30am with Blackpool’s mayor (Coun Kath Benson)there to send me off. It is fantastic to get such official support and I hope that other people and veterans might come along too.

"The idea is to raise funds for a great charity which has helped me and so many others in Lancashire and to raise awareness about forces’ veterans health.”

Lee Warburton is delighted with support for his ride from Blackpool tower to the Eiffel tower to raise money for Help for Heroes

Lee injured his back on a training exercise but carried on in his role in the Royal Artillery putting up with the pain. Eventually doctors were called in and found he had severe nerve damage which resulted in the loss of his right leg below the knee.

Lee, who lives in Bispham, is also planning a gala dinner at Viva Blackpool on November 11 featuring Nathan Grisdale and singer-songwriter Passmore, to raise more money for the charity and highlight its work on the Fylde coast.