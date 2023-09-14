Watch more videos on Shots!

Blackpool Tower is one of the iconic tourism hotspots that will be used to accomodate a trial of new mobile technology designed to increase the resilience of the UK mobile network.

Along with entertainment venues including Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, the National eSport Arena, Cambridge Corn Exchange, and Shelsley Walsh motorsport venue, the tower will carry masts used to trial open 5G networks.

What does this mean?

Blue sky behind Blackpool Tower on a hot September day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Open Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies enable different companies' technology to work together, which can make the network better and more flexible – delivering fast, dependable connectivity in busy places where many people need wireless connections.

Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure Sir John Whittingdale said: “Whether you’re in a busy city centre or a rural village, a fast and reliable mobile connection is vital to staying in touch, accessing services and doing business.

“In order to secure that, we need to embrace a diverse and secure range of technology that will underpin the network."

The AMRC at Samlesbury

What’s happening in Samlesbury?

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) North-West based in Samlesbury Aerospace Enterprise Zone has also received more than £2.7m from the £88m Government fund for a ‘Factory of the Future’ project.

The aim is to develop, test, and showcase flexible Open RAN technologies and showcase their role in delivering resilient and future-proofed connectivity to UK citizens and businesses.

"Lightning fast”

Sir John added: “The projects we’re backing today with £88 million in Government research and development investment will use innovative Open RAN solutions to make our mobile networks more adaptable and resilient, with future-proofed technology to support bringing lightning-fast connections across the country for many years to come.”

The funding will enable the successful projects to develop and demonstrate a range of innovative technological solutions to improve connectivity in places with some of the biggest demand on mobile services.

