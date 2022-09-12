Travellers using mobiles and laptops on the West Coast mainline between Preston and Scotland have been suffering a breakdown in reception near to Barton due to a "gap" in the 4G network.

Now EE Ltd, whose service provides the connectivity on Avanti West Coast trains, has successfully applied to build a 15-metre high monopole in the car park of Barton Village Hall off Garstang Road.

What benefits will it bring?

Barton Village Hall is just yards from the West Coast Main Line.

The company says the mast will also improve services for residents living nearby and eventually form past of a new Emergency Services Network which will replace the existing radio system for police, fire and ambulance across the country.

Planning officers at Preston Council have approved the scheme as acceptable. They say the benefits of it "outweigh any detrimental visual impacts."

Why is the mast needed?

The council was told it was "vital" there should be continuity of coverage on West Coast Main Line trains for the wi-fi to operate.

"The requirement for a mobile phone base station in the area is predominantly to address a gap in EE coverage and provide improved 2G voice and 3G/4G data coverage for travellers on the adjacent section of railway line," says a report to the council.

"In addition, enhanced coverage will be provided to EE’s network in this area including residents, visitors, and businesses

"The purpose of this site is to provide EE Ltd customers new 4G (and at a later date 5G) service when utilising rail services along this section of the West Coast Main Line track through Barton.

"Avanti West Coast also utilise EE’s 4G network for the connectivity of the on board wi-fi on WCML services, so it is vital that there is continuity of coverage in order for the wi-fi to operate.

"The site will also provide improved coverage to the immediate surrounding area as a further benefit.

"The proposal has been situated in close proximity to the rail line in order to, as much as possible, overlook any vegetation or built environment that lines the railway."

Why is it so tall?

The report says for the site to be fit for purpose the antennas must have a clear line of sight. "So the site has been designed to a height so as to provide the necessary coverage with a clear view for the antennas to provide signal up and down the track.

"After further investigation, the height of the mast has been decided by EE’s radio engineer as the lowest capable of providing the minimum required coverage and thus any further reduction in height would render the apparatus redundant.

"The requirement for a new mobile phone base station in the area is to provide improved mobile phone coverage for individuals utilising the rail at this location, local residents and businesses, and the emergency services will also utilise this particular mast."

Why at this spot?