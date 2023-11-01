News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool Magistrates closed suddenly due to the discovery of RAAC as Preston is already closed

Blackpool Magistrates’s Court has closed suddenly due to the discovery of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:33 GMT
A court reporter has today (November 1) turned up to Blackpool Magistrates on Chapel Street to find the doors closed and lights off with no sign as to why.

Numerous defendants and lawyers were reportedly stood outside the court confused, and the Blackpool Magistrates number just rings through. The car park below the court is still open.

A notice on the GOV.UK’s Blackpool Magistrates’ Court page now reads: “We have temporarily closed this site as a safety measure due to the discovery of RAAC. For urgent queries - magistrates court cases email [email protected] for county court cases [email protected].”

Backpool Magistrates' Court on Chapel Street has closed due to the discovery of RACC, beneath it is a council owned car park.Backpool Magistrates' Court on Chapel Street has closed due to the discovery of RACC, beneath it is a council owned car park.
The reporter adds that this decision must have been made overnight, as no notice was given to anyone at court the day before (October 31).

Preston Magistrates’ Court was also closed suddenly in September, for up to three months, after the dangerous crumbling concrete was found in the roof.

Preston Magistrates cases have been transferrred to Blackpool in the meantime but if Blackpool Magistrates is also closed, it is not yet known where cases from both areas will be heard.

The only possible venues for Preston and Blackpool magistrates cases to be heard in are Blackburn Magistrates’ Court and Burnley Magistrates' Court.

The courts in Lancaster and Fleetwood can only deal with family cases whilst it would be unprecedented for a magistrates' court to set up in a crown court.

The Ministry of Jusice has been approached for further comment, including an explanation as to where cases for Blackpool and Preston will now be heard, as well as next steps for both sites.