Blackpool Grime artist wins battle with local rival at the Misfits Boxing event
Rivals from BGMedia - a Youtube channel that started off promoting artists from Blackpool - Little T and Afghan Dan, have settled their long-standing rap battle in a very different arena- the boxing ring.
Little T, real name Josh Tate, won the fight by way of a technical knockout (TKO) after his fellow Blackpool rapper turned boxer Afghan Dan was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a dislocated shoulder.
21-year-old Little T first jumped onto the scene back in 2016 when the then 13-year-old shocked audiences with his obscene raps.
His opponent, Afghan Dan who suffered the horror injury, is also a Blackpool rapper named Daniel Martin, 28.
The pair were one of the under-card fights during a Misfits Boxing event last night which took place at the Co-Op Arena in Manchester.
The main event was a fight between former UFC champion Daren Till vs Anythony Taylor.
Darren was originally due to fight former Love Islander Tommy Fury but he pulled out a month ago after Darren made comments about kicking his opponent during the bout.
During the night, it was also announced that the YouTuber named KSI will face an ex-Premier Leagueand England footballer Wayne Bridge in a boxing bout.
KSI, 31, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, has boxed before, including against Tommy Fury, brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in 2023.
44-year-old Watnewon 36 England caps and is best remembered for a long spell at Chelsea before stints at West Ham, Manchester City, Sunderland, Brighton and Reading. The former left-back retired from football in 2014 and fought TV star Spencer Matthews in a charity bout for Sport Relief in 2018.
