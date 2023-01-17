There are fears that the shift to Kirkham will make it more difficult for learner drivers from areas such as Blackpool, Fleetwood and the rest of the North Fylde area to get to the temporary site.

The test centre is leaving its current premises, at Warbreck House on Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, on March 30 after the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) was served notice by the landlord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the DVSA says it is looking for a permanent site in Blackpool to replace it, the switch to the Kirkham HGV Test Centre has proved controversial.

Blackpool Driving Test Centre is to close in March and will be temporarily based in Kirkham.

Driving instructor Ron Strangwick, of the Towerdrive School of Motoring in Hawes Side, Blackpool, said: “What a disgrace, this means of course additional time and money for the driving pupils living in Blackpool and Fleetwood areas .

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will necessitate a two hour round trip just to learn the area and a three hour trip on their test day.

“This is yet another example of the ubiquitous disdain from the powers that be who don't seem to care one iota for the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Hearn Director of Operations at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA

“It was bad enough moving the theory test centre to Preston, now it would seem they are turning the screw even tighter .

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well done the uncaring DVSA for making it even harder and more expensive for young people to pass their driving test and get on the road.”

However, the DVSA said it was doing all it could to rectify the situation, which was out of its control, and the new measure was temporary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Hearn, DVSA’s Director of Operations said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“DVSA was served notice by the landlord, and as a result the driving test centre will close in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Driving tests will temporarily move to Kirkham after March, but DVSA is committed to finding a new permanent site for a driving test centre in Blackpool."

The DVSA is not the only organisation leaving Warbreck House sooner than expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad