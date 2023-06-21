News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool Colour Run: Paint the beach and raise money for Trinity Hospice

Get ready to paint the beach as Blackpool Colour Run returns to Starr Gate next month.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

With just weeks to go until the family-fun event, which sees people of all ages running, walking or jogging through seven coloured powdered paint stations, hopeful participants are urged to sign up soon so they have more time to raise as much as possible for organiser Trinity Hospice.

Everyone signing up and pledging to either donate or raise sponsorship will be helping Trinity to provide outstanding hospice care to everyone who needs it across the Fylde coast.

On crossing the finish line, all participants will receive a bespoke Blackpool Colour Run medal.

Blackpool Colour Run takes place on Saturday 8 th July at Starr Gate beach. Sign up at www.blackpoolcolourrun.co.ukBlackpool Colour Run takes place on Saturday 8 th July at Starr Gate beach. Sign up at www.blackpoolcolourrun.co.uk
Events fundraiser Danny Hickes said: “Blackpool Colour Run is a firm favourite for families, whether they live locally or are visiting from further afield. It’s a great chance to have fun, get colourful and support a very important local charity.

“We want to see a sea of people helping us to paint the beach, running through our paint stations manned by our colour squad volunteers who are primed and ready to help get them all the colours of the rainbow.

“Every penny raised by our Colour Runners in sponsorship, or given as a donation, will really help to make a difference to local hospice care, helping us to be there for every single person who needs us across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre; wherever they are, whatever the hour.”

Blackpool Colour Run takes place on Starr Gate Beach on Saturday 8 July. Sign up online at www.blackpoolcolourrun.co.uk.

