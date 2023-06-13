Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house on Whitewood Close, Lytham at 8.44pm on Monday after a bolt from the sky caused the roof to set alight. The two-storey property was engulfed in grey smoke when crews arrived.

Video footage posted on social media shows the fire service trying to diffuse the fire by spraying it with water jets.

Blackpool Police said: “There has been a fire on Whitewood Close and fire engines are on scene trying to tackle the fire and we are asking that people avoid Forest Drive where possible as there are trucks and pumps on the road.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said in a statement: “Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and Wesham and an aerial ladder platform were called to a house on Whitewood Close, Lytham St Annes which had been struck by lightning and set the roof on fire. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.”