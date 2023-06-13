News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Blackpool and Fylde Coast weather: Watch fire crews tackle blaze after lightning strikes Lytham house setting roof on fire

Dramatic footage shows fire crews tackling a house blaze caused by a lightning strike last night.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house on Whitewood Close, Lytham at 8.44pm on Monday after a bolt from the sky caused the roof to set alight. The two-storey property was engulfed in grey smoke when crews arrived.

Video footage posted on social media shows the fire service trying to diffuse the fire by spraying it with water jets.

Read More
Leyland fire leads to road closures around Tesco, Worden Park and Runshaw Colle...
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool Police said: “There has been a fire on Whitewood Close and fire engines are on scene trying to tackle the fire and we are asking that people avoid Forest Drive where possible as there are trucks and pumps on the road.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said in a statement: “Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and Wesham and an aerial ladder platform were called to a house on Whitewood Close, Lytham St Annes which had been struck by lightning and set the roof on fire. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.”

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put the fire out as Lancashire Police asked people to stay away from the area.Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put the fire out as Lancashire Police asked people to stay away from the area.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put the fire out as Lancashire Police asked people to stay away from the area.
Related topics:LythamBlackpoolBlackpool PoliceSt Annes